Charlottesville City Schools officially has a new superintendent as Royal A. Gurley, Jr. officially began his tenure Monday, kicking off a new era for the school system. “It is an honor to be joining such an amazing team,” Gurley wrote in a letter to the school community. “I have already seen first-hand the labor of love that goes into ensuring the success of students and the school division. I want to assure you that as your superintendent, my goal is to propel us to even higher heights.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO