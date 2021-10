If you are planning on having a baby, you are undoubtedly excited. It’s a happy time… until the harsh reality strikes! Your life won’t be the same anymore! Yes, parenthood is not a walk in the park. Important discussions like changing diapers, feeding the baby, cleaning, running errands, taking turns to stay up while the baby throws unexpected fits at night can all seem trivial in the beginning. However, they hold great significance in keeping your sanity intact and preserving your marital bliss post childbirth. Being on the same page as a couple will save you a ton of hassle and, of course, plenty of arguments and fights with each other. Surely, the ride is much smoother if you have the right conversations ahead of time with your partner!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO