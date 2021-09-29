Exploring Florida’s quieter side in New Smyrna Beach, US
For clients wanting to explore a less-visited side to Florida as the US opens up, look to the surf town of New Smyrna Beach. It’s 6am (a perk of jetlag), the air is warm, the sun is slowly rising through varying hues of orangey-pink skies, and the only sound I can hear is the water lapping against the wooden jetty on the banks of the Indian River. As I sit on the dock with my coffee, I patiently wait for a glimpse of the marine life I had been promised would appear.travelweekly.co.uk
