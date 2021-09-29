CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring Florida’s quieter side in New Smyrna Beach, US

By Kelly Ranson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor clients wanting to explore a less-visited side to Florida as the US opens up, look to the surf town of New Smyrna Beach. It’s 6am (a perk of jetlag), the air is warm, the sun is slowly rising through varying hues of orangey-pink skies, and the only sound I can hear is the water lapping against the wooden jetty on the banks of the Indian River. As I sit on the dock with my coffee, I patiently wait for a glimpse of the marine life I had been promised would appear.

South Florida Based 4ocean’s Solar-Powered Robot On A Mission To Keep Our Beaches Clean

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s new hope for our beaches thanks to a Boca Raton organization’s innovative robot. 4ocean’s “BeBot” has a simple mission: End the ocean plastic crisis. “So, the BeBot is a solar-powered and battery-powered beach cleaning robot. It’s remote control, and it sifts microplastic from the sand and smaller pieces of plastic from the sand and collects them into a container. So it’s designed to help clean coastlines of small pieces of plastic,” explained Alex Schulze, 4ocean’s cofounder. Now, should you be worried about one of these things running you over while laying on the beach? Schulze said there’s nothing to fear. “You...
University of Florida

Thorn Bugs (Umbonia crassicornis) -New to New Smyrna Beach (Volusia County)

A recent find from a homeowner in New Smyrna Beach (Volusia County) has us scratching our heads. A resident was pruning his pink Powderpuff tree (Calliandra haematocephala), when it led him to the discovery of Thorn bugs, Umbonia crassicornis (Amyot and Serville). Thorn bugs are found in south Florida but it is rare they have traveled this far north to Volusia county. Nonetheless, in heavy infestations, they are a remarkable sight.
COVID-19 testing returns to New Smyrna Beach City Gym Oct. 7

The City of New Smyrna Beach in partnership with Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, announce the return of a COVID-19 testing site at New Smyrna Beach City Gym at 1000 Live Oak St. to accommodate demand for COVID-19 testing. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nomi Health and the City of New Smyrna Beach look to provide a seamless experience for patients seeking peace of mind as they get back to school, work, and life as we know it.
These New Jersey road trips showcase the state's quieter side

The beauty of life on the road in New Jersey is that one minute you may be in densest twists and turns of a highway interchange then emerge in the most stunning of settings, passing through dramatic peaks with a sprawling view of Manhattan in front of you. (Yes, we’re talking about that stretch of I-280 near The Oranges.) Or you’ll be cruising along the famed Jersey Shore only to find yourself pulling over at the most rustically delightful roadside market near the Pinelands (The Corn Stop in Mount Holly).
A list of the best fall getaways in Florida (Because there’s way more to see than just beaches)

St. Petersburg, Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Matthew Yoder. Looking for a fall getaway full of wonderful sights without pesky flights? Thankfully, the Sunshine State has a little something for everyone. This autumn season is the greatest time of year to explore Florida, thanks to the perfectly balanced weather that’s just chilled enough to keep you cool all day long without forcing you to throw on an enormous jacket. Keep on reading to find out our six favorite fall getaway destinations in Florida.
Hillsboro Beach Resort Opens on South Florida’s Exclusive Hillsboro Mile

Fort Lauderdale, FL – October 5, 2021 – Hillsboro Beach Resort, a luxe, coastal-inspired oasis on Millionaire’s Mile, welcomed its first guests on October 1 in sunny South Florida. Featuring breathtaking views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, this all-new luxury upscale beachfront resort offers in-demand amenities including an oceanfront pool, a ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea, and a globally inspired restaurant, Roí – the latter of which opens in just a few week.
Exploring the West End of Panama City Beach

Almost as routine as the nightly setting sun, a golf cart with American flags flapping glides down a street in Panama City Beach’s West End neighborhood. A couple waves as their brown dog leans over the cart’s front where he seems almost to smile as the wind whips back his ears. And, why not grin? This is a dog’s life. The life, actually.
Tropics watch: System off Florida coast moving northwest with low chance for development

As Florida keeps a wary eye on a system moving north offshore, Hurricane Sam finally dissipated Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. Sam was hurricane for 11 days, the longest-living Atlantic hurricane since Jose in 2017, according to Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist at Colorado State University who specializes in Atlantic hurricane forecasts.
New Smyrna Beach rescue points out dogs in need of homes

Florida Pointer Rescue Inc. is an all-volunteer no kill dog rescue based in New Smyrna Beach. Everyday they rescue dogs from overcrowded kill shelters, unwanted litters and from owners no longer able to care for them. They rescue dogs, puppies, seniors and pregnant dogs from Florida and bordering states, and provide shelter, food, medical care, transportation, and affection to homeless dogs of all breeds.
Palm Beach County's COVID cases fall 36.2%; Florida cases plummet 28.8%

Florida reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 54,109 new cases. That's down 28.8% from the previous week's tally of 75,998 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Florida ranked 28th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Heavy rain threat setting up for Florida from tropical wave

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After over two weeks of tracking major Hurricane Sam, the system has finally transitioned to a post-tropical entity. Now, all eyes turn to a tropical wave north of Hispaniola, moving closer and closer to the southeast United States coastline. This area to watch remains...
Baltimore to the beach: Frontier Airlines adds service to Mexican tourist destination

Frontier Airlines will give Baltimore-area travelers a nonstop route to one of the world's most popular tourist destinations this winter. The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday it will expand its existing service to and from Cancun International Airport in Mexico to include Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, and five other U.S. cities. They include Boston, Columbus, Ohio, Detroit, Minneapolis and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.
New Moon’s King Tides To Continue To Affect Parts Of South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The change of seasons every year also brings the King Tides. The sun and moon line up perfectly to pull a little harder on the water’s surface, submerging boat ramps and pushing water into streets and yards everywhere. September, October, and November each new or full causes higher than normal tides. Friday morning October 8th will see the highest tide following the new moon two days prior to that. “Every year about 2 or 3 times it comes out like this. But today was surprising to see,” said Isreal Oregga. He launched his boat knee-deep in water at Haulover Marina. “I’m...
101-year old veteran takes flight from New Smyrna Beach airport

101-year old Army Air Corps veteran Fred Laponzina took to the sky from New Smyrna Beach's Jack Bolt Field this afternoon in a Boeing Stearman PT-17 biplane as part of Operation September Freedom, a national effort to locate and honor as many World War II veterans as possible with free Dream Flights in 2021.
Smyrna officials break ground on new dog park

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Man's best friend will soon have a new place to hang out in Smyrna. City officials broke ground on a dog park Tuesday morning. The park at 377 Stones River Road has been in the works since 2019 after the city was awarded a Dog Park Dash grant from the Boyd Foundation. It was put on hold due to the pandemic.
Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
