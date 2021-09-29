Affordable luxury: Skiing in Bansko, Bulgaria

Lewis the greyhound got a taste of luxury many of us will never experience last month, when he flew business class on a Singapore Airlines flight from Melbourne to Italy.Owner Mary Meister wanted to bring her beloved pup to Florence, where she has relocated from Australia, and came across the concept of “emotional support animals”, which passengers can bring onto the plane when travelling on certain carriers.“I was researching if dogs were allowed in the cabin, which some airlines, including Singapore Airlines allow,” she told Traveller.com.au.“Unfortunately they have weight restrictions which meant that Lewis didn’t qualify. I then saw that...

