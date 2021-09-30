Geneva, Edgewood face off inseason-defining football game

As Week 7 of the high school football season approaches tomorrow night, it will do so with a county matchup between programs that have their fair share of adversity to deal with this fall.

From an interim coach to injuries to dealing with COVID-19 protocols, both Edgewood and Geneva have had plenty to work through over the past six weeks.

As the two teams get set to meet at Corlew Stadium tomorrow night, Geneva is looking to get back to the winning ways they have known for the past few years, while the Warriors are looking to take another step towards the identity they want to establish.

Both teams come in at 2-4. Geneva is coming off a win over Orange while the Warriors are looking to bounce back from a loss against Perry.

The concerns over COVID-19 that overshadowed last season had little effect on the Eagles a year ago as they made a deep state-playoff push before running into the eventual Division III State champions, Chardon.

This season Geneva coach Chip Sorber said this season has been another story, but his kids have done a great job of persevering through the distractions.

“A year ago COVID did not even touch us,” Sorber said. “This year, it’s been the perfect storm so far and I’m really proud of our guys for weathering this storm.”

Geneva has dealt with the cancelation of one game (Week 2 vs Collinwood, which was replaced with West Geauga), as well as the absence of several players who were exposed to COVID and had to quarantine. At one point, Sorber had just 14 healthy players suit up. If that’s not enough, they’ve had to play the likes of state power Kirtland, Springfield which is currency 5-1, an improved Lakeside team as well as West Geauga who is 4-2.

Getting the win last week though was a good way to start the second half of the campaign, and one that Sorber hopes will springboard the Eagles back to the winning ways they’ve been familiar with.

“It’s been a tough first half of the year and we were just glad to get back on the winning track last week,” the coach said.

Staying on that track will mean dealing with an Edgewood team that is hungry to win as well.

“Edgewood is a much-improved football team as well,” Sorber said. “They’re going to present a lot of problems for us. They have some really good skills and they’re playing a little bit differently than they have in the past and I expect it to be a good football game.”

On the other side, Warriors interim coach Olajuwan Cooper said his program is looking to replicate the Eagles program, especially their physicality with the running game.

“We have a great deal of respect for Geneva,” Cooper said. “They have a run-heavy offense that takes a lot of time off the clock and there’s some misdirection in that. They have a great quarterback in Wyatt Fuduric and a great running back in Brady Peet. We have to know where those two guys are all the time.”

Cooper said Edgewood has been a “finesse” team the past few seasons and were overly dependent on the passing game. Bringing some balance to the offense is a goal he has laid out for the program.

“I want to transition into a more balanced attack,” Cooper said. “With us having Ezeikel Lucas in the backfield and guys like Christian Curry on the outside and Izaiah Harris and Christian Cunningham on the outside, we are doing ourselves an injustice as a team if we are not trying to be balanced with those types of weapons on the team.”

Statistically for Geneva, Fuduric and Peet have combined for almost 900 yards rushing through the first six games. Fuduric has completed just over 50% of his pass attempts for 291 yards.

Edgewood on the other hand has started to resemble signs of that balance Cooper desires.

Lucas has rushed for 461 yards while first-year quarterback Tony Hall has gone 31 of 53 for 417 yards and six touchdowns. Harris and Curry have combined for 34 receptions for over 400 yards and three scores.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow.