CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hocking Hills Music Festival 2021 WOUB Culture Interviews: The Brothers Comatose

By Emily Votaw
WOUB
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOUB Digital · Hocking Hills Music Festival 2021 WOUB Culture Interviews: The Brothers Comatose. The Brothers Comatose is an Americana act hailing from San Francisco and slated to perform at the upcoming Hocking Hills Music Festival. The band was formed by brothers Alex and Ben Morrison, and WOUB Culture spoke to Ben about his first musical memories, the band’s new single, and what makes for a good music festival experience from his perspective.

woub.org

Comments / 0

Related
theavtimes.com

Musical acts announced for Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, has announced its lineup of musical performers when it returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater next month. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
PALMDALE, CA
neworleanslocal.com

Crescent City Chamber Music Festival

The Crescent City Chamber Music Festival (CCMF) will commemorate its sixth anniversary with seven free public concerts at venues throughout New Orleans from September 30 to October 10, 2021. I am thrilled to be back home in the city that I love, teaching music and also working to grow the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
JamBase

Watch The Brothers Comatose & Lindsay Lou Perform ‘Sugar Please’

The Brothers Comatose teamed with Lindsay Lou on “Sugar Please” for the latest installment of the band’s Ear Snacks video series. Lindsay Lou also appeared in the last two Ear Snacks clips as she led the Bay Area-based string quintet through her own “Old Song” and a cover of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Comatose#The Band#Woub Digital#Americana#Woub Culture
Vice

The Music Festival Returns to New York

It’s one thing to hear “Thot Shit” playing from a passing car. It’s another to hear it from Megan Thee Stallion perform it live. For one weekend, the latter as well as the former were actual New York City experiences. The long-running Governor’s Ball returned triumphant, with performances by Megan, Orville Peck, Leon Bridges, Portugal. the Man, Bartees Strange, and more. VICE headed to the fest to capture the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Tribune-Democrat

Flood City Music Festival

The Ameriserv Flood City Music Festival returned this year with a variety of musical acts and the first night drew a large crowd.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ironton Tribune

FOCUS: Grovefest Music and Arts Festival

On Sept. 25, local, regional and national metal bands converged on Coal Grove for the first Grovefest Music and Arts Festival. The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University and a broad coalition of partners, including Marshall’s Creating Opportunities for Recovery... read more.
COAL GROVE, OH
musicfestnews.com

Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance Fall Festival

Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance Fall Festival. It’s that time again. Time to celebrate fall, cooler weather, amazing friends, beautiful festival grounds, and magnificent music — at Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance Fall Festival in Pittsboro, North Carolina, October 7 – 10. It’s beckoning. We know you can hear it.
THEATER & DANCE
wxxv25.com

Boulevard Music Festival

There’s a new concert event coming to South Mississippi called the Boulevard Music Festival. Founder Christian Burge has more.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Grateful Dead Mark 50th Anniversary of Live Album With Skull & Roses Collectible Release

Grateful Dead are marking the 50-year anniversary of their seminal 1971 live album (a.k.a. the “Skull & Roses” album) with a new collectible bobblehead release. The officially-licensed bobblehead depicts the group’s now-iconic “rose skeleton” character, which was created by the band’s longtime collaborator Stanley “Mouse” Miller, and featured on the album cover for the original LP release. Though the eponymous live album was originally published without a title, it is now widely known as “Skull & Roses,” thanks to the cover art. And the skeleton remains one of Grateful Dead’s most enduring symbols. Kollectico   Buy:Grateful Dead Skull Roses Bobbleheadat$39.95 The new bobblehead measures just...
MUSIC
WOUB

WOUB Releases Athens International Film and Video Festival Podcast

ATHENS, OH – Over the next several weeks, WOUB Public Media will release a four-part podcast providing access to filmmakers who will be featured during the 2020/21 Athens International Film and Video Festival (AIFVF). WOUB Public Media is the official media sponsor of this year’s event which begins on October 15 and runs through October 24.
ATHENS, OH
culturemap.com

Ramblin' Roads Music Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Ramblin' Roads Music Festival will take over the city of Arlington the first weekend of October. The three-day palooza will take place just about everywhere there's a stage in Arlington: Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Music Hall, Texas Live, and more than 15 other venues, big and small.
ARLINGTON, TX
tucollegian.org

The Zane Lowe Interview Series perfect for music lovers

Interviewing artists on their lives and creative processes, this podcast consists of genuine conversations and therapeutic moments. The Zane Lowe Interview Series is a must listen for lovers of popular music. This podcast, which is from Apple Music, features new episodes weekly where Lowe interviews a variety of some of the world’s biggest musical artists, ranging from Brandi Carlile to Lil Nas X, from Taylor Swift to The Who.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas Summon Lightning in Their ‘Move’ Video

Carlos Santana has released the video for “Move” featuring Rob Thomas with additional vocals from American Authors. The song will appear on Blessings and Miracles, which arrives on October 15th via BMG and is available for preorder. In the new black-and-white visual, Thomas and Santana perform in a storm where lightning strikes in a setting befitting the electric jam. “‘Move’ came about very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened,” Santana said in a statement of his reteaming with Thomas. “It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening...
MUSIC
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Roots and Reggae Festival embraces cultural diversity

The Roanoke Reggae Festival embraces cultural diversity by uniting communities through love, humility, food, music, and fun. Xavier Duckett, the founder of Humble Hustle, says that the event raises funds for the non-profit organization Humble Hustle and is the perfect chance to enjoy relaxing and vibrant reggae sounds at Wasena Park.
FESTIVAL
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Dulé Hill on The Night of the Animated Dead, the original’s cultural significance and connecting it to The Wonder Years

Ricky Church chats with Dulé Hill about Night of the Animated Dead…. The Night of the Living Dead is such a significant piece of movie history not just for creating the zombie genre, but for the way it was filmed and the focus on the horrific experiences the characters go through rather than the pulse-pounding action the genre is known for now. The film has been remade or reimagined a few times, not to mention how it has influenced many other horror films, with the latest being Night of the Animated Dead, an animated remake which follows the same story but includes a few elements the original either didn’t have or could not do at the time.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy