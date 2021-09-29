Hocking Hills Music Festival 2021 WOUB Culture Interviews: The Brothers Comatose
WOUB Digital · Hocking Hills Music Festival 2021 WOUB Culture Interviews: The Brothers Comatose. The Brothers Comatose is an Americana act hailing from San Francisco and slated to perform at the upcoming Hocking Hills Music Festival. The band was formed by brothers Alex and Ben Morrison, and WOUB Culture spoke to Ben about his first musical memories, the band’s new single, and what makes for a good music festival experience from his perspective.woub.org
