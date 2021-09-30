CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

How Indiana Health Information Exchange is impacting patient care

Washington Times-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly everyone has experienced how frustrating it is when healthcare records don’t follow you around. Indiana Health Information Exchange (IHIE), a nonprofit health information exchange, makes it possible for healthcare teams across the state to get the patient information they need to provide the best possible care. John Kansky, president and CEO of IHIE, shares what to know about Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), their important role in healthcare and how IHIE is impacting patient care across the entire state of Indiana.

www.washtimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Health care barriers harm patients - and the providers who care for them

During Texas’ three legislative sessions this year, our leaders have focused on restricting voting, health care services and free speech. Meanwhile, they have again failed to act to improve health care access for their constituents despite bipartisan support for the latest bill, Live Well Texas (HB 3871/SB 117). Their priorities are gravely misplaced. Lawmakers in opposition may not realize that barriers to health care access have negative impacts not only on low-income Texans, but also on the providers who struggle to serve them.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Health Systems#Community Health#Ihie#The Regenstrief Institute#Biocrossroads
wksu.org

Weary Medical Staff Plus More Patients Equals Looming Ohio Health Care Crisis

Ohio’s hospitals report they are at or near capacity right now because of a surge in COVID-19 patients, as medical professionals overwhelmingly continue to recommend COVID vaccines and masks. Even if the makeshift hospitals set up at the start of the pandemic were stood up again, that won’t solve the problem. There are not enough doctors, nurses, and other staff to care for the influx of patients who are trending younger, are sicker, and in nearly all cases, unvaccinated.
OHIO STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Care rationing at Providence impacts staff, forces hard patient care decisions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The crisis standard of care implemented at Alaska’s largest hospital last week could continue for another two to three weeks, optimistically, according to the head of the hospital’s medical executive committee, and it’s already impacting care for patients. Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw told a group of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
willmarradio.com

Caring for COVID-19 patients exhausting local health care workers

(Willmar MN-) Doctors, nurses and caregivers are getting tired out from treating patients hit by the latest wave of COVID-19. Dr. George Morris is Physician Incident Commander for CentraCare COVID-19 response, and says treating COVID patients on top of the regular patient load can be exhausting... Your browser does not...
WILLMAR, MN
expressnews.com

University Health initiative lets patients receive hospital care at home

A new initiative from University Health is enabling some patients to get hospital-level care while in their homes. “There’s nothing like being at home in your bed,” said Bridney Hernandez, who is among University Hospital’s first patients enrolled in the “Hospital at Home” program. She was scheduled to have her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

MU Health Care starts posting COVID-19 status of patients

MU Health Care is now posting the vaccination status of its patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospital made the announcement Monday that the information is now posted on its COVID-19 data dashboard. The hospital says the information allows for increased transparency around COVID-19 hospitalization trends. MU Health Care’s chief clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
touro.edu

Driving Quality in Patient Care

As a managed care pharmacist for the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, Touro College of Pharmacy Alumna Ramya Devineni, PharmD, Class of 2012, strives to get clients the medications they need while complying with state and federal laws regulating Medicare and Medicaid plans. The job keeps her on her toes and up to date in the evolving healthcare environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
McKnight's

The most critical gap in patient care: Post-discharge behavioral health

Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry has experienced a marked shift to home-based care as more and more patients – including seniors – opt to recover at home rather than in a long-term care facility. However, as patients make the transition from an inpatient rehabilitation facility, assisted living,...
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Higher number of COVID-19 patients receiving care in Sanford Health system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals jumped from 201 on Monday to 220 on Tuesday. Sanford Health is also seeing an increase in hospitalizations. In social media posts on Tuesday, the health system is reporting 170 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, which is 12 more than last week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
World Economic Forum

Scientists used AI to create smarter health records and improve patient care

Researchers at MIT and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center are using machine learning and human-computer interaction to create an electronic health record (EHR) called MedKnowts. This is a system that combines the process of looking up medical records and documenting patient information into a single, interactive interface. It is...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Cold Agglutinin Disease: Impact on Health Care Utilization

Payers comment on main drivers of health care utilization among patients with cold agglutinin disease. Neil Minkoff, MD: That gets to some of the questions; I want to start bringing our other panelists in here. Maybe I’ll start with you, Dr Stephens. We talk a little bit about how this is affecting patients, so there are 2 questions, one I guess is for the whole panel and one for you, Dr Stephens. One is there are tools to measure patient-reported outcomes in this disease state. Do you guys use them in clinical practice? And then I’ll refer it back to you, Dr Stephens, to say is that something that payers find useful or helpful?
HEALTH
providencejournal.com

RI leaders expect 'no disruption' to patient care as time runs out for health workers to get shots

WARWICK — In the countdown on to Friday’s Oct. 1 mandate for health-care workers to be vaccinated or lose employment, Health Department director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott on Thursday said she is satisfied that patient care at hospitals will continue safely and without significant interruption regardless of how many non-compliant employees are let go.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

App to link trans patients with safe health care providers

A new app called TranZap aims to connect trans people with gender-affirming health care providers. The TranZap, the first of its kind in the area of health care technology, will collate shared experiences, either good or bad, of health care providers that trans people have visited. Other trans patients will rate and review these experiences, building a platform to provide the necessary information to make better-informed decisions about whom to see for medical needs.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy