How Indiana Health Information Exchange is impacting patient care
Nearly everyone has experienced how frustrating it is when healthcare records don’t follow you around. Indiana Health Information Exchange (IHIE), a nonprofit health information exchange, makes it possible for healthcare teams across the state to get the patient information they need to provide the best possible care. John Kansky, president and CEO of IHIE, shares what to know about Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), their important role in healthcare and how IHIE is impacting patient care across the entire state of Indiana.www.washtimesherald.com
Comments / 0