Sports

CSC Cowboys have tough luck in finals

Star-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Chadron State College cowboys qualified for the finals at the Sheridan College Rodeo last weekend, but they didn’t fare as well during their second runs. That means Tayle Brink of Reva, S.D., who transferred to CSC this fall, was the only team member to place in both go-rounds. Brink...

starherald.com

Star-Herald

EMILY KRZYZANOWSKI: A new face in the office

Hello! My name is Emily Krzyzanowski and I am a senior at Gering High School. This is my first and only year that I will be attending school in Gering. I previously attended Scottsbluff High School until I decided to make the switch to Gering instead. Some of you may...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Star-Herald

Sidney volleyball finishes third at Twin City Invite

The Twin City Invite finished up on Saturday with Grand Island Northwest being the winner over Ogallala. Ogallala had been undefeated until the championship round. Sidney earned a spot in the third place game, beating Chadron in three sets, 18-25, 26-24, 25-18, before losing to Ogallala the next round, 18-25, 14-25.
SIDNEY, NE
Star-Herald

Pruitt's record remains at CSC Rodeo

Two contestants came close, but didn’t quite break the record for the fastest tie down roping time at the Chadron State College Rodeo during the finals on Sunday. The record belongs to Riley Pruitt, a graduate of Bayard High School, who now has a Gering address. It is 7.6 seconds set in 2011 when he was a sophomore at Eastern Wyoming College.
GERING, NE
Star-Herald

Mustangs hold off Bridgeport to earn fourth straight win

BRIDGEPORT - It was far from easy, but the Gordon-Rushville High School football team ran its winning streak to four straight in a game that was highlighted by plenty of offensive fireworks on Friday evening in Bridgeport. The Mustangs, who bolted to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, ended...
BRIDGEPORT, NE
Person
Jake Johnson
Rapid City Journal

CSC sophomore is steer wrestling winner

For Chadron State rodeo fans, the highlight of the college’s rodeo this past weekend centered almost entirely around sophomore Parker Johnston. He put together two outstanding runs to win the steer wrestling. Riding his black gelding, Fury, the 2020 Maywood High graduate placed fourth in the long go-round on Friday...
COMBAT SPORTS
Star-Herald

EWC to host FFA practice contests

TORRINGTON — The Agriculture Department at Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that they will hold FFA practice contests on Oct. 25. The Cowboy-Husker Showdown will include range challenge, horse evaluation and agronomy. This competition will be a showdown between Wyoming FFA chapters and Nebraska FFA chapters. Contests will...
TORRINGTON, WY
Fairfield Sun Times

COWBOYS

After Dak Prescott threw a career-high 58 pass attempts in a wild season opener on Sept. 9, would Ezekiel Elliott and the running game eat Sunday against the Chargers?
FOOTBALL
Star-Herald

WNCC volleyball claims seventh straight win

LAMAR, Colo. – The No. 14 Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team recorded 10 aces and rolled to a straight set win over Lamar Community College 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 in a Region IX South conference match Friday in Lamar, Colorado. The Cougars started the match with strong serving and the...
LAMAR, CO
Star-Herald

Twin City Volleyball Invite gets underway

The Twin City Volleyball Invite started on Friday with both gyms at Gering and Scottsbluff in use to accommodate all the matches. Coming into the invite, Scottsbluff had lost to Sidney in three straight sets on Tuesday, Sept. 28. “Sidney definitely handed it to us and I think that was...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Star-Herald

Gering downs Scottsbluff 13-4, wins sub-districts

The Gering softball team put together timely hits and played strong defense in earning the Class B, sub-district 10 title with a 13-4 win over Scottsbluff Monday at Scottsbluff High School. The win moves the Bulldogs to 24-9 on the season and an automatic berth into the district finals this...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Star-Herald

Bearcats go 2-1 on second day of Twin City Invite

The Scottsbluff Bearcats went across the river for day two of the Twin city invite. The Bearcats started their morning with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the North Platte Bulldogs in scores of 25-18 and 25-23. After a short break, the Bearcats managed to beat the St. Thomas...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
frogsowar.com

Volleyball, Tough Luck at Iowa St.

The TCU Volleyball team started the 2021 season on an impressive win streak, but have seemed to fall short since their ‘Fight in the Fort’ tournament loss to Houston Baptist. This past weekend, the women traveled to Iowa as they took on Iowa St. in their first Big 12 matchup of the season.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
Panhandle Post

🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Journal with Matt Vargas

Former CSC football player alum Matt Vargas is part of something special this college football season! He's on the strength & conditioning staff at top-10 ranked Arkansas and shares his experiences with the Razorbacks, talks about how CSC prepared him for a job in the mighty SEC, and we get a Woo Pig Soooie!
COLLEGE SPORTS
Star-Herald

Running provides magical moments for Gering man

Like many other dedicated runners, John Seiler II, of Gering, doesn’t know exactly how many long distance races he’s run in his life. “I was a longtime runner. I graduated from Scottsbluff 30 years ago, and I’ve been running since about 2004 (when) I started back up kind of running half marathons, marathons. It’s been kind of a lifestyle change,” he said. “…I’ve done 19 full marathons around the country, and I can’t even count how many half marathons I’ve probably done — probably around 40.”
GERING, NE
Yardbarker

DSF Roundup: Writers give final thoughts on Cowboys, Panthers matchup

The hype all week has been about the matchup between the Cowboys’ offense and this Panthers’ defense. However, I believe the biggest difference is this isn’t the best team Dallas has played so far. That isn’t the case for Carolina. Tyrod Taylor, Jameis Winston and Zach Wilson have been the slate of quarterbacks Carolina has faced, so there’s no question this is their toughest test on both sides of the ball. I will buy into the hype that this Carolina defensive line is legit, but that’s the extent of my belief in that team. Them also being without the most complete running back in the league, Christian McCaffrey, will also force Sam Darnold to make plays down the field. I think Dallas takes advantage of that and shows they are a far more complete team than the Panthers. Give me Dallas 28, Carolina 14.
NFL
Star-Herald

Scores from Sept. 30

Alliance softball traveled to Holyoke, Colo. to face the Dragons and won 12-9. Hallie Schneider pitched a complete game, giving up eight hits, nine runs (six of which were earned), and recorded eight strikeouts. Ciara Hudson and Alicia Brave each went 4-for-5. Hudson had two RBIs and crossed home four...
SPORTS
Star-Herald

Eric Crouch's induction into Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame felt like coming home

LINCOLN — On Friday afternoon, toward the height of UNL’s homecoming week celebration, Eric Crouch gathered with eleven other all-time great athletes and coaches from the Nebraska’s storied history. One by one, they stood under the arch engraved “Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame” to be honored as members of the 2020 and 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes. They joined 49 current members of the most prestigious club in Husker athletics.
LINCOLN, NE
Star-Herald

NJC tops WNCC men's, women's soccer

STERLING, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams were on the wrong side of the scoreboard in matches with Northeastern Junior College on Saturday at Sterling, Colorado. The Cougar women competed hard, but just couldn’t get the ball in to the back of the net...
STERLING, CO

