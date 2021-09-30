CSC Cowboys have tough luck in finals

The hype all week has been about the matchup between the Cowboys’ offense and this Panthers’ defense. However, I believe the biggest difference is this isn’t the best team Dallas has played so far. That isn’t the case for Carolina. Tyrod Taylor, Jameis Winston and Zach Wilson have been the slate of quarterbacks Carolina has faced, so there’s no question this is their toughest test on both sides of the ball. I will buy into the hype that this Carolina defensive line is legit, but that’s the extent of my belief in that team. Them also being without the most complete running back in the league, Christian McCaffrey, will also force Sam Darnold to make plays down the field. I think Dallas takes advantage of that and shows they are a far more complete team than the Panthers. Give me Dallas 28, Carolina 14.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO