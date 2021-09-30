Mike Chambers
LIVERMORE — Mike Chambers, 71, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael Dean Chambers was born May 16, 1950 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Nobel Elvis and Virginia Mae Whitaker Chambers. He retired from Boilermakers Local #40 of Elizabethtown and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Mike enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time on the Green River in Livermore and watching the Livermore boat races.www.messenger-inquirer.com
Comments / 0