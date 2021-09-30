James Erman “J.E.” Ellis, 86, of Nebo, Kentucky passed away on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 9, 1935 in Sacramento, KY to the late Arzona Durbin Ellis and Erman Ellis. J.E. was a United States Army Veteran and was a self employed farmer. He served on the Hopkins County Conservation Board for over thirty years and was chairman of the Nebo Water District. J.E. was a member of Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou, KY for many years and he loved attending his home church group. In his spare time he enjoyed observing wildlife and watching UK Basketball and UK Football. His true love was spending time with family and friends.