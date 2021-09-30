CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daviess County, KY

Jerry Benningfield

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

PANTHER — Jerry Benningfield, 72, of the Panther Community in Daviess County, Kentucky passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at home with his family. Gerald Wayne Benningfield was born May 20, 1949 in Owensboro to the late Roy Lee and Lotus Hazelwood Benningfield, was married to the former Sharon Lynn Whittaker March 27, 1971 and was better known as “Jerry” to both his family and friends. Jerry earlier worked at both Rock Hill Shooting Range and 81 Bait Shop. He enjoyed going on motorcycle rides, camping, fishing, playing putt-putt golf, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by four brothers, Roy Lee, Don, Bob and Bill Benningfield.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Obituaries
State
Kentucky State
County
Daviess County, KY
Owensboro, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Lee
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy