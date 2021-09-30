CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford County, TN

Elderly man jailed for misuse of 911

By DAVID MELSON - dmelson@t-g.com
Shelbyville Times-Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 81-year-old man was jailed Tuesday after allegedly making repeated nuisance 911 calls to Bedford County Communications Center. Howard Oaky “Hawkeye” Crosslin, 81, of Cleveland Road called 911 four times saying he had an emergency, laughed and hung up, a Bedford County Sheriff’s Office report said. A recording of the fourth call includes a crude comment made to dispatchers. The calls were pinged to Lazy Branch Road, where Deputy Justin Merlo found Crosslin walking.

www.t-g.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unionville, TN
Bedford County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Bedford County, TN
Shelbyville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Lewisburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normandy#Chevrolet#Tennessee Highway Patrol
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy