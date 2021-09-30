Elderly man jailed for misuse of 911
An 81-year-old man was jailed Tuesday after allegedly making repeated nuisance 911 calls to Bedford County Communications Center. Howard Oaky “Hawkeye” Crosslin, 81, of Cleveland Road called 911 four times saying he had an emergency, laughed and hung up, a Bedford County Sheriff’s Office report said. A recording of the fourth call includes a crude comment made to dispatchers. The calls were pinged to Lazy Branch Road, where Deputy Justin Merlo found Crosslin walking.www.t-g.com
