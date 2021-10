British rockers Coldplay and Korean pop band BTS crossed the globe for their collaboration “My Universe,” which was released as a single on September 24. The official music video dropped less than a week later on September 30. And apparently the world was not enough because the sci-fi visual goes intergalactic. Watch it above. SEEBest BTS songs, ranked: Counting down their 20 greatest hits from ‘No More Dream’ to ‘Butter’ “My Universe” was directed by Dave Meyers, whose long long list of music video credits includes other eye-popping clips like Missy Elliott‘s “Lose Control” (for which he won a Grammy), Kendrick Lamar‘s...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO