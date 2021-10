Perfect autumn weather confirms LACE decision to move event to September. LANSING, Ill. (September 26, 2021) – After cold rain in 2019 and a COVID cancellation in 2020, vendors and visitors alike were grateful for sunshine and blue skies during this year’s three-day Autumn Fest. While gusty winds were an issue when the fest opened at 4:00pm on Friday, September 24, crowds filled the main lawn and the pavilion for much of the evening. Saturday’s sun and Sunday’s high-70s temps brought guests from Lansing and the surrounding community — some first-timers, some annual attendees. By the time the fest grounds closed at 5:00pm Sunday, the tally of Autumn Fest guests was in the thousands.

LANSING, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO