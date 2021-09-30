CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCVIoM600 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Lansing-East Lansing, MI metro area consists of Ingham County, Eaton County, Clinton County, and one other county. As of September 28, there were 10,260.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lansing residents, 22.3% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, Shiawassee County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 11,113.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Shiawassee County, the most of any county in Lansing-East Lansing, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Ingham County, there were 9,683.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Lansing-East Lansing.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lansing-East Lansing metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.0% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 135,586 12,762.3 1,599 150.5
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 24,382 12,710.8 650 338.9
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 16,708 12,449.0 334 248.9
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 12,671 12,171.5 368 353.5
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 17,673 11,803.5 283 189.0
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 17,841 11,575.1 312 202.4
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 18,297 11,534.0 315 198.6
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 46,752 11,462.3 1,025 251.3
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 479,269 11,099.7 11,459 265.4
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 18,721 10,802.8 394 227.4
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 8,851 10,618.4 114 136.8
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 56,099 10,260.0 876 160.2
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 26,878 10,229.7 434 165.2
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 30,237 8,239.0 313 85.3

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs.  Of course, in […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Oklahoma

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Restaurants#Americans#The Lansing East Lansing#10 260 0
Fortune

The housing market is slowing—but don’t mistake it for a crash

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Since bottoming out this spring, the number of U.S. homes for sale is up 31%. That has coincided with a 20% drop in the share of sales that involve bidding wars and a leveling off in the rate of home appreciation. The data is pretty clear: The housing market is slowing.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Motley Fool

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Income is the most important aspect of retirement planning, and Social Security is the biggest income source for most retirees. If you're approaching your golden years, it's wise to take inventory of your cash needs and sources of income. That planning will help you determine the best age to take Social Security benefits, how to spend down your 401(k) or IRA, and how to structure your pension payouts. You need to understand the tax implications of any retirement income decisions you make, so it's important to figure out how your state taxes Social Security.
INCOME TAX
TownLift

Utah has the fifth-largest labor shortage in the country

PARK CITY, Utah — There are 1.45 jobs in Utah for every unemployed person in the state. That is the fifth-highest number for all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. “The workers were chased away during COVID,” Mark Knold, chief economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) told KSL. “The labor […]
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The City Where Buying A Home Hurts Credit Scores Most

The housing market is on fire in the U.S. The carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller index of home prices shows that nationwide prices rose almost 20% in July compared to the same month last year. Other research puts that increase higher, particularly in the most popular metros where people have moved this year. Among the reasons […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy