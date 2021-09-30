CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Lake Charles, LA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCVInTN00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Lake Charles, LA metro area consists of Calcasieu Parish and Cameron Parish. As of September 28, there were 16,312.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lake Charles residents, 23.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and parish governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lake Charles metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.9% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lake Charles, LA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
33740 Monroe, LA 203,457 38,066 18,709.6 764 375.5
26380 Houma-Thibodaux, LA 210,162 36,394 17,317.1 586 278.8
25220 Hammond, LA 132,057 22,081 16,720.8 467 353.6
29340 Lake Charles, LA 208,549 34,019 16,312.2 579 277.6
29180 Lafayette, LA 489,914 77,970 15,915.0 1,172 239.2
43340 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 399,619 63,407 15,866.9 1,391 348.1
10780 Alexandria, LA 153,310 24,267 15,828.7 518 337.9
12940 Baton Rouge, LA 854,318 131,707 15,416.6 2,214 259.2
35380 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 1,267,777 184,646 14,564.5 3,216 253.7

