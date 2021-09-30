CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: How Cases in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCVImae00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ metro area consists of just Mohave County. As of September 28, there were 14,871.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lake Havasu City residents, 12.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lake Havasu City-Kingman metro area, unemployment peaked at 19.8% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.4%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 40,536 19,351.9 890 424.9
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 756,477 15,887.0 12,374 259.9
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 21,169 14,984.4 345 244.2
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 30,888 14,871.8 918 442.0
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 134,278 13,072.1 2,614 254.5
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 25,801 11,312.9 634 278.0
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 14,129 11,225.3 324 257.4

