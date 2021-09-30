CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Lawrence, KS Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCVIkpC00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Lawrence, KS metro area consists of just Douglas County. As of September 28, there were 9,739.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Lawrence residents, the 40th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Lawrence metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Lawrence, KS metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
48620 Wichita, KS 637,690 92,834 14,557.9 N/A N/A
45820 Topeka, KS 232,778 31,225 13,414.1 N/A N/A
31740 Manhattan, KS 132,928 15,024 11,302.4 N/A N/A
29940 Lawrence, KS 120,290 11,716 9,739.8 N/A N/A

