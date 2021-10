As we approach the middle of the semester here at Monmouth University, it is easy to lose ourselves in the sea of assignments and exams. This section of the semester where assignments quickly roll in is enough to make any student’s head spin. It is so easy to dial in to classwork and forget about everything that is supposed to make college so fun! It’s at this point we start to ask, “What can I do to feel like myself again?”

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO