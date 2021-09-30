CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

People from these metros are finding new jobs in San Diego

By Stacker
kyma.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople from these metros are finding new jobs in San Diego. Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in the second quarter of 2020.

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kyma.com

San Diego – Imperial Valley shuttle program to begin Oct. 5

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University has announced that it will launch a shuttle program to connect to SDSU's Imperial Valley campuses. SDSU wants this program to help create a shared student experience across both campuses when it comes to academic, research and other student engagements.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Southland Lightning Storm Downs Tree In Bel Air, Sparks Tree Fire In Newport Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The lightning storm which descended on the Southland Monday night downed a large tree in Bel Air and also sparked a tree fire in Newport Beach. A tree came down on Mulholland Drive in Bel Air, Calif., on Oct. 4, 2021. (CBSLA) In Bel Air, the storm brought a huge tree crashing down onto the 15300 block of Mulholland Drive. Fortunately, the tree did not hit any cars, homes or power lines. Its unclear exactly what caused the tree to come down. Meanwhile, in Newport Beach, a lightning strike caused a large tree to catch fire on Port Abbey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#San Jose#New Areas#Commuting#Ma Nh#Boston Pixabay
kyma.com

Huntington Beach covered in oil after major spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A Southern California coastline has been covered with oil after a spill occurred 5 miles off the coast this weekend. Over 3,000 barrels worth, equal to 126,000 gallons of oil, poured into the Pacific Ocean, which Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr stated is a "potential ecological disaster."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
kyma.com

Search for NJ woman Lauren Cho underway in CA

(CNN) - Family and friends are desperate to find 30-year-old Lauren Cho. Cho, who is from new jersey, was last seen in June staying at an AirBnB outside of Los Angeles. Lauren Cho had been staying at an AirBnB desert resort about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles when she vanished in late June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
kyma.com

$699.8M Powerball jackpot won, ticket sold in California

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After 40 drawings without a big Powerball winner, a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers and was the lucky winner of the nearly $700 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. The California Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at a grocery store in Morro Bay, located along the state’s central coast. The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million. Both prize options are subject to taxes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Brian Laundrie flew back to FL after Utah fight, Petito family speaks out in Dr. Phil interview

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The lawyer for Brian Laundrie’s family revealed Tuesday that Brian took a flight back to Florida days after he and fiancée Gabby Petito got into a fight in Utah in mid-August. Meanwhile, Petito’s parents spoke with Dr. Phil, saying they believe Brian is a “coward” who is still alive and in hiding. Brian’s sister, Cassie, also spoke out in a new interview, saying she doesn’t know where her brother is and that their parents should “come clean” if they were involved in his disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Stock Up On Coca-Cola While You Can In Sioux Falls

If your favorite drink is a cold can of Coca-Cola, you could see less of the iconic red cans in stores across the country. Why? Well...they might not make it to the shelves. The Insider is reporting that Coca-Cola's New York City delivery partner is saying there aren't enough truck drivers to deliver the popular soft drink. This is leading to a product shortage in various grocery stores.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy