CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agua Dulce, CA

Agua Dulce Winery – It’s On Our Doorstep

By Santa Clarita Magazine
santaclaritamagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgua Dulce Winery is a fabulous family getaway offering Wine Tasting, Cellar Tours and special events throughout the year. All of this occurs amidst the lush 100 acres of Los Angeles County’s largest vineyard and winery. Agua Dulce Winery has become the much talked about local destination amongst wine enthusiasts throughout Southern California. Located in Santa Clarita Valley, a mere 25 miles northeast of the San Fernando Valley, Agua Dulce Winery is the centerpiece of the prestigious Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Appellation, and has produced over 150 national and international wine awards.

santaclaritamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Agua Dulce, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Tasting#Wine Club#Food Drink#Beverages#Cellar Tours#The Art Cellar#French#Hungarian#American
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy