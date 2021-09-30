Agua Dulce Winery – It’s On Our Doorstep
Agua Dulce Winery is a fabulous family getaway offering Wine Tasting, Cellar Tours and special events throughout the year. All of this occurs amidst the lush 100 acres of Los Angeles County’s largest vineyard and winery. Agua Dulce Winery has become the much talked about local destination amongst wine enthusiasts throughout Southern California. Located in Santa Clarita Valley, a mere 25 miles northeast of the San Fernando Valley, Agua Dulce Winery is the centerpiece of the prestigious Sierra Pelona Valley Wine Appellation, and has produced over 150 national and international wine awards.santaclaritamagazine.com
Comments / 0