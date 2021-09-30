CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

Solano County: Monday’s numbers were a fluke, surge not over yet

By Roger Straw
beniciaindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, September 29: Solano County reports 3 deaths and 270 new infections. DEATHS: 3 new COVID-related deaths today, one age 50-64 and 2 over 65. The County’s update of deaths by race / ethnicity increased by 4 today, including 2 Asians, 1 Black and 1 White. (Reasons for the discrepancy unknown.) Total Solano deaths over the course of the pandemic now at 297. The County reported 9 new deaths last week and 27 so far in September:

