TerraMaster Makes Plex Media Server More Powerful
TerraMaster is bringing a better entertainment experience to Plex Media Server. TerraMaster, a professional brand that specializes in providing innovative storage products for home, businesses and enterprises, announces support for Plex – a popular media platform used for home entertainment and more. With this, TerraMaster 10GbE Series NAS users can build a powerful Plex Media Server with the help of excellent transcoding capabilities of the Intel quad-core processors to deliver smooth high-definition video playback.www.cgmagonline.com
Comments / 0