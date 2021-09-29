CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROCCAT is Giving Gamers New Senses with Latest Accessories

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXXL (900x420mm) designed to house both mouse and keyboard. ROCCAT’s new Sense series mousepads offer an assortment of designs and materials to deliver greater balance, durability, speed, and precision control than ever before. The new additions to the Sense range include the micro-weave cloth Sense Core, the resin-treated and smooth Sense Icon, the durable vulcanized and heat-treated Sense CTRL, and the exceptionally fast and precise Sense Pro. The all-new ROCCAT Sense mousepads are available today from www.roccat.com and participating retailers, with a MSRP range from $6.99 to $49.99.

