Video Games

Spider-Man 2 Described as Darker Empire Strikes Back-style sequel

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomniac’s upcoming sequel to Spider-Man (2018), Spider-Man 2 has been described as darker follow-up, according to Marvel Games’ Bill Rosemann. During an interview segment on the most recent episode of This Week In Marvel podcast, Rosemann gives a small idea of what fans can expect from Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel projects. Starting off with Spider-Man 2, Rosemann doesn’t give any plot specifics or anything major but does go a bit into the tone Insomniac Games is going for in the PS5 exclusive game, Spider-Man 2 which is releasing sometime in 2023.

