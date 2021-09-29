Spider-Man 2 Described as Darker Empire Strikes Back-style sequel
Insomniac’s upcoming sequel to Spider-Man (2018), Spider-Man 2 has been described as darker follow-up, according to Marvel Games’ Bill Rosemann. During an interview segment on the most recent episode of This Week In Marvel podcast, Rosemann gives a small idea of what fans can expect from Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel projects. Starting off with Spider-Man 2, Rosemann doesn’t give any plot specifics or anything major but does go a bit into the tone Insomniac Games is going for in the PS5 exclusive game, Spider-Man 2 which is releasing sometime in 2023.www.cgmagonline.com
