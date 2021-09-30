CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabrizio, Alcantara, and Moreno Give Cubs Red the Blues at Instructs

By The Cub Reporter (TCR)
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Fabrizio clubbed an opposite-field line-drive two-run HR over the left-centerfield fence, singled, walked, and stole a base, Kevin Alcantara belted an RBI double and an RBI triple and scored a run, Parker Chavers singled, walked, stole two bases, and scored a run, and SP Koen Moreno tossed three innings of one-hit shutout ball with five strikeouts, as AZIL Cubs Blue blanked AZIL Cubs Red 4-0 in AZ Instructional League intrasquad game action Wednesday morning on Field #1 at the Riverview Baseball Complex in Mesa, AZ.

