Fabrizio, Alcantara, and Moreno Give Cubs Red the Blues at Instructs
Miguel Fabrizio clubbed an opposite-field line-drive two-run HR over the left-centerfield fence, singled, walked, and stole a base, Kevin Alcantara belted an RBI double and an RBI triple and scored a run, Parker Chavers singled, walked, stole two bases, and scored a run, and SP Koen Moreno tossed three innings of one-hit shutout ball with five strikeouts, as AZIL Cubs Blue blanked AZIL Cubs Red 4-0 in AZ Instructional League intrasquad game action Wednesday morning on Field #1 at the Riverview Baseball Complex in Mesa, AZ.www.chatsports.com
