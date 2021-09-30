Extra graphs: 2019 edition

Balloons' Graphing the Tide/All the Graphs posts inspired me to look at our game data and I posted some graphs that I thought might be interesting. He and krnxprs also made some suggestions on graphs they thought would be interesting. I produced those and a couple of others because I misread what they were asking for, but I decided to present them anyway. balloons encouraged me to start posting them in the comment section of his All the Graphs/Graphing the Tide articles and I will do this. But after I was able to automate some of the work to produce these graphs I though it might be interesting to have some graphs from a previous season (or two) to help understand them and see if they correspond to success on the playing field.