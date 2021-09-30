LIVERMORE — Trisha Casey, 58, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. Patricia Lynn Casteel Smith was born Dec. 19, 1962 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Harrel and Ora Lee Garst Smith, was married to Daniel Delanto Casey Nov. 19, 1993 and was better known as “Trisha” to both her family and friends. Trisha was a hard worker, who enjoyed fishing, her tv shows, her truck, motorcycles, classic cars, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Trisha was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Pinkham and by a sister, Rose Smith.