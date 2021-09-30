CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livermore, KY

Trisha Casey

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

LIVERMORE — Trisha Casey, 58, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford. Patricia Lynn Casteel Smith was born Dec. 19, 1962 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Harrel and Ora Lee Garst Smith, was married to Daniel Delanto Casey Nov. 19, 1993 and was better known as “Trisha” to both her family and friends. Trisha was a hard worker, who enjoyed fishing, her tv shows, her truck, motorcycles, classic cars, and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Trisha was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Pinkham and by a sister, Rose Smith.

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, KY
Livermore, KY
Obituaries
County
Mclean County, KY
State
Kentucky State
Mclean County, KY
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Casey
NBC News

Video of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in Ohio bar is 'inexcusable,' team owner says

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan ripped his own coach Tuesday, calling video of his sideline leader and a woman dancing with him "inexcusable" conduct. Urban Meyer, who is winless through four games as rookie head coach of the NFL franchise, has been forced to apologize for a video that emerged over the weekend of him at an Ohio bar with a woman who isn't his wife dancing closely to him.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy