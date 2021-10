Applefest Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brush Creek Mill, at the foot of the bridge in Hillman. Order your frozen apple dumplings now and pay at pickup on Saturday. Call 989-742-2527. A bag of two dumplings is $5.50, and caramel sauce is $1 extra. Hot apple dumplings will be available at Applefest, as well as ice cream and local apples, cider, honey and jams.