Record Number of SUNY Schools Help Public Schools Dominate Forbes ‘America’s Top Colleges’ Ranking

It is no secret that COVID-19 completely changed the https://blog.suny.edu/2021/02/name-brand-cialis/ system of higher education. From classes going virtual to students missing out on clubs and activities, the pandemic required order cialis on internet colleges to navigate education in an entirely new way. However, colleges were not the only institutions looking at the educational system with a new perspective. With the curveballs COVID threw in 2020 and 2021, methodologies used in national top college rankings changed significantly. The new approach to methodologies was used in Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges ranking, revealing something different than in previous years: Public schools, and many SUNY colleges and universities, are some of the most outstanding options for students pursing higher education.