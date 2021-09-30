Top OL prospect hearing a lot from Tigers, ‘waiting patiently’ for offer

Payton Kirkland, one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2023 class, is certainly glad that he narrowed down his recruitment last weekend.

Since trimming his list of more than 40 scholarship offers to 12 schools, it has been a big stress relief for the four-star offensive tackle from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla.

“The recruiting process has gotten a lot better with these past few days, a lot less hectic,” Kirkland told The Clemson Insider.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds by 247Sports, Kirkland named Clemson one of his top 12 schools last Saturday, along with Florida, Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and UCF.

Although Clemson has not extended an offer to Kirkland just yet, he included the Tigers in his top group anyway – in large part because of the consistent contact he’s had with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and area recruiter C.J. Spiller since Sept. 1, when college coaches could start reaching out to high school juniors like Kirkland.

“They told me to expect an offer soon, and I’m just waiting patiently,” he said. “They’ve kept in contact with me probably more than any other program. Every day — every morning, every afternoon — I hear from Coach Spiller, Coach Caldwell and Coach Elliott.”

“I’m pretty sure I’ve talked to those three every day since September 1st,” Kirkland added.

Kirkland called the substantial interest he’s receiving from the Tigers “amazing” and said it’s “definitely a blessing.”

All in all, what has been the message from Clemson’s coaches to Kirkland since Sept. 1?

“They’re excited about me,” he said, “and they can’t wait to get me back on campus, pretty much.”

Kirkland attended Clemson’s spring game in April and returned to campus during the Dabo Swinney Camp this past June, but because of his high school football schedule, he isn’t sure yet when or if he will be able to make it back to Tiger Town for a game this season.

“The thing with these in-season visits is just they end up happening last minute or you find out about it last minute because you have a game the night before,” he said. “Personally, I think it’ll be after the season.”

Right now, Kirkland is simply going with the flow of his recruiting process and doesn’t know what the next step for him is now that he has narrowed things down, though he doesn’t expect to render his college decision in the foreseeable future.

“I’m pretty easy going when it comes to my recruitment,” he said. “You don’t really see or hear too much about me. So, I just take my time with it and whatever happens, happens. I don’t think I’ll probably be committing anytime soon.”

Clemson is already one of Kirkland’s top schools, even though he doesn’t yet have an offer from the program.

So, if the Tigers eventually pull the trigger on an offer as he anticipates will be the case, it would be a significant development in his recruitment considering the strong bond he has built with Clemson’s staff.

“It’ll mean a lot,” he said. “We’ve been building a relationship for almost three years now.”

What stands out the most to Kirkland about Clemson?

“I’d say it’s the culture,” he said, “and they’re probably more consistent with me than any other school, even on that list.”

Kirkland is tabbed as the No. 9 offensive tackle in the 2023 class by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite rankings.

