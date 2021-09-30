CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m just angry’: Family of North Hollywood father fatally struck in hit-and-run demands justice

By Rick Chambers, Sareen Habeshian
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

A 55-year-old North Hollywood man that was fatally struck by a van Saturday has been identified by family members as Roberto “Beto” Vigil, a father of two and a hardworking husband.

Roberto “Beto” Vigil is seen in an undated photo provided to KTLA by his family.

At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the 20-year resident of North Hollywood was crossing Oxnard Street to go to Rose Market — something he’d done dozens of times before — when he was hit by a dark van, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the van continued westward down Oxnard Street without stopping to help the pedestrian or identifying themselves, police said.

Vigil was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 55-year-old leaves behind his wife, Maria Eduwiges, and two daughters, Yunuen, 19, a sophomore at UC Irvine, and Itzel, 17, a senior at North Hollywood High School, according to a GoFundMe page created by his family for funeral expenses.

“I’m just angry … I’m still trying to process it,” Yunuen told KTLA Wednesday. “I understand accidents happen but if you do cause an accident, at least be decent enough, at least be a decent human being, and at least stop and make sure that the person is OK.”

Vigil, a house painter, was the sole breadwinner of his family. His daughters describe him as hard working, kind and always willing to help others.

“It was terrible, tragic. And we need justice because somebody destroyed my family,” Eduwiges said.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, but the LAPD is seeking information about the driver of the van.

“I don’t understand how someone can sleep at night or just, you know, live life normally knowing you did something, and you hurt someone and their loved ones,” Yunuen said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information that leads to the driver’s identification, capture and criminal conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Davis at 818-644-8032. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org .

