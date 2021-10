China is paying the most on record for the dirtiest type of coal, showing how the power crisis is turbo-charging Asian energy markets. The price of a variety of lignite coal from Indonesia surged to $110 to $120 a ton this week due to rising demand from China and falling production from mines in Kalimantan, said traders who buy and sell the grade. That’s up from last year when some shipments sold for as little as $20 to $25 per ton.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO