“I have a new mantra,” I explained to my friend as we walked out of A period US Government in the first week of school. “At the beginning of the school year, I always tell myself that I have to start off on the right foot. But this year, I decided that I’m just easing into things so when I make a mistake, it’s okay! I’m still getting adjusted.” My friend looked at me for a few seconds, took a deep breath and said, “it’s too early in the morning for your growth mindset BS.”

STEPHEN CURRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO