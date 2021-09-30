CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was this the best Liverpool v Manchester City game in recent years? Relive the Reds' 4-3 win at Anfield in 2018 before the sides' Premier League encounter on Sunday.

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable to UK users only. Watch highlights of Liverpool v Manchester City and all the weekend's Premier League action on Match of the Day 2 from 22:30 BST on Sunday, 3 October on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

www.bbc.com

Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend. Both sides progressed in the...
SkySports

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: Yoane Wissa strikes late as Premier League newboys deny Reds in thriller

Yoane Wissa's late strike earned Brentford a point against Liverpool in a breathless 3-3 thriller in west London to deny the visitors a three-point Premier League lead. Wissa's goal capped a sensational game of football at the Brentford Community Stadium, where Liverpool twice threw away leads and the Bees never gave up hope of taking something from the game.
SkySports

Liverpool vs Man City: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara to miss Sunday's Premier League game

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash against champions Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Alexander-Arnold was absent for Liverpool's 5-1 win away to Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday with what the club described as a "muscle issue", while Thiago has not played since the 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace on September 18 due to a calf injury.
Yardbarker

Juventus competing with Manchester City for Premier League star

Raul Jimenez remains on the radar of Juventus, but the Bianconeri is facing competition from Manchester City in the race for his signature now. The Mexican has developed a fine reputation for scoring goals in the Premier League for Wolves. He finally scored his first goal in almost a year...
chatsports.com

Liverpool v Manchester City: How to watch and follow the game

The match at Anfield kicks off at 4.30pm BST and will be shown live by Sky Sports in the UK. Global television listings are available here. Two minutes of match action will be available to watch on LFCTV GO from 8.30pm, with extended highlights, a full replay and more from midnight.
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League

Despite questions about squad depth, Liverpool have been the early pace setters in the Premier League after six gameweeks and remain the top flight's only unbeaten team. While Brentford and Chelsea have already caused Jurgen Klopp's side to drop points in 2021/22, the clash with Manchester City on Sunday promises to be the biggest test Liverpool have faced so far in the season.
The Guardian

Liverpool v Manchester City: great games in the Klopp-Guardiola era

We look back on five Premier League encounters that have made this rivalry one of goals, drama, controversy and memes. The first meeting between Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City took place at Anfield in December 2016 and, after much hype, proved an anticlimax – a low-quality encounter that ended in narrow victory for the hosts. The teams met again four months later at the Etihad Stadium and this time there was no disappointment. The game was a barnstormer, full of speed, skill, aggression and ambition as the sides went at each other from the start. There were two goals – a James Milner penalty on 51 minutes cancelled out by Sergio Agüero’s strike soon after – and there would have been more but for poor finishing by both teams. This was a breathless contest marked by moments of drama and controversy – Milner was fortunate not to be sent off for a first-half foul on Raheem Sterling – a precursor for what was to come.
World Soccer Talk

Liverpool, Man City battle for Premier League supremacy

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool...
theScore

EPL Matchday 7 best bets: Can Liverpool topple City at Anfield?

Burnley (-115) Draw (+265) Norwich City (+320) Chelsea (-295) Draw (+425) Southampton (+800) Wolverhampton (-155) Draw (+305) Newcastle (+420) Leeds United (-135) Draw (+290) Watford (+365) Brighton (+200) Draw (+225) Arsenal (+145) Crystal Palace (+215) Draw (+240) Leicester City (+130) Tottenham (+110) Draw (+245) Aston Villa (+250) West Ham (-130)...
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola pleads with Liverpool to prevent repeat of Reds fans' 2018 attack on Manchester City bus ahead of Anfield trip... speaking out on 'unimaginably bad' scenes

Manchester City are hoping that Liverpool and Merseyside Police have put measures in place to avoid a repetition of the attack on their team coach when it approached Anfield before a Champions League tie in 2018. Bottles, cans and flares were thrown at the City players in a frightening ordeal...
