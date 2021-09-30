Arizona Democratic Party threatens to disown Kyrsten Sinema

Activists confronted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in a plea to support Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget bill. The interaction took place at Arizona State University where Sinema is a lecturer, they followed Sinema into the bathroom filming the encounter on their phones after she left the classroom. The activists told Sinema that they got her elected, warning her they can vote her out of office if she fails to deliver on her promises. They asked Sinema to support the bill that is geared to help working-class families with provisions such as a child tax credit, universal pre-K, paid leave, and expanding Medicare. The bill would also create a path to citizenship for undocumented migrants, many of them being Dreamers who are currently being protected by DACA.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO