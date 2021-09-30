CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Democratic Party threatens to disown Kyrsten Sinema

By Kaelan Deese, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats in Arizona issued an ultimatum to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, demanding her to support an end to the filibuster and vote in favor of legislation central to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. The Arizona Democratic Party State Committee approved a resolution on Saturday in a 415-99 vote to hold a...

gazette.com

