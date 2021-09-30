CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polanco’s quick home run sparks Twins to 5-2 victory over Detroit

By Phil Miller, Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Jorge Polanco's newfound status as the Twins' home run leader seems to be making him impatient. Polanco, bidding to join Brian Dozier as the only second basemen ever to lead Minnesota in home runs, watched Luis Arraez open the Twins' first at-bat with a four-pitch single to right off Tigers starter Casey Mize, and observed Byron Buxton follow that with a 3-and-2 single into the hole at shortstop.

