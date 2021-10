Voting is a sacred responsibility that every citizen has to ensure that their voice is heard in terms of selecting representatives and voting on proposed referendums. The first step is that you must be registered to vote in New York state. I certainly encourage every eligible citizen to register to vote and to have their voice heard. If you are a United States citizen, aged 18 or older, and not currently registered to vote, please call the 1-800-FOR-VOTE (1-800-367-8683) hotline to request a voter application, go online to https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html to download a form, or contact your local county board of elections (see contact information below) to register now. This year’s deadline to register is Friday, October 8th.

