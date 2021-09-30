Children & COVID: Doctor offers parents emotional health tips for kids
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a rude awakening to the lives many families, their children and schools that educate them. A little over a year ago, families had to quickly adjust during the pandemic lockdown, school and child care closures, home confinement, social distancing and virtual learning. The disruption of a predictable daily routine structure and sense of security has exacerbated existing mental health conditions among young people.defendernetwork.com
Comments / 0