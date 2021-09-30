CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris Co Attorney Christian Menefee demands election ‘audit’ documents from Sec. of State

By Defender News Service
defendernetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee sent the Office of the Texas Secretary of State (SOS) a demand for documents under the Texas Public Information Act regarding the SOS’s purported “forensic audit” of the November 2020 election in certain counties, including Harris County. The SOS announced the audit on September 23, 2021, just hours after former President Donald Trump released a public letter demanding that Texas Governor Greg Abbott audit the results of the 2020 election in Texas.

