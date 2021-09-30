Harris Co Attorney Christian Menefee demands election ‘audit’ documents from Sec. of State

If it weren’t so serious, it would be funny. Gov. Greg Abbott rolls over and agrees to an “audit” of the 2020 election results in this state as demanded by former President Trump, who is still promoting the absurd lie that Democrats stole the election from him. But unlike other states where Trump has demanded yet another recount, he actually won in Texas two years ago, as did almost every other Republican legislative candidate and all statewide contenders.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO