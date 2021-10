The University of La Verne has been selected to receive a Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM Program grant by the U.S. Department of Education. The grant is in the amount of $999,901 for the first yearly budget period, which begins October 1. It is anticipated that the grant will be renewed for a total of five years. This is the second Title III grant that the University of La Verne has received.

LA VERNE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO