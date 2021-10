For all the growth that has gone on in Southern Pines in recent years, one of its hallmarks is a vast spread largely untouched by time — and it will remain so. The historic Walthour-Moss Foundation, created decades ago as a preserve and escape for the equestrian community, granted a conservation easement last week to the U.S. Forest Service, guaranteeing the foundation’s several thousand acres of native ecosystem will be protected from development pressures that are just a mile down the road.

