Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with minor injuries

Wade picked up injuries to his knee and side during Wednesday's 1-0 win against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wade apparently suffered the injuries while making a sliding catch attempt in the outfield, though he initially remained in the contest. However, he felt limited enough in his final plate appearance to call his own sacrifice bunt -- which ended up leading to the game's lone run -- and he was pulled via a double switch to open the following frame. It's not believed to be a serious concern for the 27-year-old, but the Giants figure to remain cautious with only four more games before the start of the playoffs.