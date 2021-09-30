CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Dealing with minor injuries

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Wade picked up injuries to his knee and side during Wednesday's 1-0 win against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wade apparently suffered the injuries while making a sliding catch attempt in the outfield, though he initially remained in the contest. However, he felt limited enough in his final plate appearance to call his own sacrifice bunt -- which ended up leading to the game's lone run -- and he was pulled via a double switch to open the following frame. It's not believed to be a serious concern for the 27-year-old, but the Giants figure to remain cautious with only four more games before the start of the playoffs.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

LaMonte Wade does it again; single in ninth gives Giants a 5-4 win, magic number at 2

A fascinating conflux of big-name pitchers of yesteryear converged Thursday, with Scott Kazmir starting for the Giants, Johnny Cueto entering in relief in the third and Madison Bumgarner on the mound for Arizona. Fitting the vibe, beloved former Giants starter Matt Cain was sitting next to the dugout as San...
MLB
varsitysportsnetwork.com

LaMonte Wade named the San Francisco Giants’ 2021 Willy Mac Award winner

The Willie Mac Award, named in honor of legendary Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey, has been given every year since 1980 to the Giants player considered most inspirational by a vote of the team’s players, coaches, trainers and fans. Wade has made a significant contribution this year for San...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamonte Wade
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Big San Diego Padres News

It appears the Jayce Tingler era for the San Diego Padres is about to come to an end. Per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to relieve Tingler of his managerial duties once this season is over. “Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Diamondbacks
FanSided

Giants get awful update on Brandon Belt right before playoffs

Longtime San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt gets a troubling injury update right before the 2021 MLB playoffs. Leading a team of longtime veterans considered longshot playoff contenders, the San Francisco Giants are about to cap off a tremendous regular season that saw them winning the NL West title.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros should repeat what they did with Yuli Gurriel at this point a year ago

Let’s go back in time to 2020. On September 29, just hours before the beginning of the postseason, the Astros extended Yuli Gurriel’s contract for one more year plus a club option for 2022. At the moment, that was kind of a surprising move because many people were wondering whether Gurriel’s prime had passed as he was having an abysmal season and he was already 36 years old.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Where Will Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres Go Next After Nightmare 2021 Season?

After their generally gleeful 2020 season ended with them snapping a 13-year postseason drought, the San Diego Padres probably didn't envision any scenario in which 2021 devolved into a gloomy slog punctuated by their two best players getting in each other's faces. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.
MLB
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy