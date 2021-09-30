CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sammy Hagar Thinks Van Halen Tried to ‘Bury the Van Hagar Era’

By Corey Irwin, Matt Wardlaw
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sammy Hagar believes Van Halen tried to “bury” material from his tenure fronting the band, but he also believes music from that era is “never gonna die.”. “It seems like since Van Halen did the [David Lee] Roth reunion that they tried to really bury the Van Hagar era,” Hagar tells UCR. “They wouldn’t remaster it, they wouldn’t allow it to be in movies. They wouldn’t allow it to be licensed for video games and commercials.”

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

When David Lee Roth Was Arrested on 1980 Van Halen Tour: Excerpt

Michael Christopher's upcoming book Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock digs into the history of Van Halen and features exclusive interviews and never-before-published conversations with band alums like Sammy Hagar and Gary Cherone. In the following excerpt, Christopher looks at how David Lee Roth drew the ire of law enforcement during a tour date in Cincinnati in the wake of a concert tragedy there a few months earlier. (The book will be published on Oct. 6 by Backbeat Books).
CELEBRITIES
NME

David Lee Roth says he’ll retire after final concerts in Las Vegas: “I’m throwing in the shoes”

David Lee Roth has announced his imminent retirement, 49 years after he first kicked off his storied career in music. In lieu of the traditional ‘farewell tour’ that most rock ’n’ roll greats embark on, Roth will instead close out his tenure with five shows at Las Vegas’ House Of Blues. The first two will go down on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively, with the remaining three taking place on Wednesday, January 5, Friday 7 and Saturday 8, 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sammy Hagar
Audacy

Sammy Hagar claims he was abducted by aliens almost 60 years ago

Sammy Hagar has made many statements throughout his career that left fans scratching their heads. Some have got the former Van Halen frontman in trouble, while others leave fans asking for more. However, his latest comments have fans split, as the Red Rocker recently went into detail about his claim that he was abducted by aliens 60 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Play Rooftop Concert Above The Strip In Las Vegas

Sammy Hagar played a rooftop concert on Wednesday (September 22) above the Strip at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show started at 6:30 p.m. and ran about 30 minutes. 200 invited guests and contest winners were in attendance on the Beer Park deck. The show also played to the pedestrian traffic across the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Sammy Hagar rocks, and toasts, from a Strip rooftop

Sammy Hagar says there’s only one way to rock. This is the case, even on a famous two-way street. The Red Rocker performed a 40-minute show from high above the Strip late Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The show was set at the Beer Park rooftop deck at Paris Las Vegas. The event was to promote the new product Hagar said is “my top priority in life right now,” his Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. line. The four canned libations (Tangerine Dream, Pineapple Splash, Island Pop and Cherry Kola Chill) fueled this rare Strip concert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bury#Ucr
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

A concert celebrating the music of Eddie Van Halen Oct. 9 in Destin

Mitch Malloy, the lead singer of iconic rock band Great White, will perform a one-time concert honoring the musical legacy of one of his heroes, Eddie Van Halen, on Oct 9. Malloy, who is also a hit solo artist, awarding-winning songwriter, and producer, was initially chosen to replace Sammy Hagar in Van Halen.
DESTIN, FL
antiMUSIC

Sammy Hagar Livestreaming Birthday Bash Next Weekend

(fcc) Sammy Hagar will be live streaming his 2021 Birthday Bash from the Catalina Casino on Catalina Island in southern California on Saturday, October 9th via Nugs.net. Hagar will be joined by his band, The Circle, (Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson), and perform in the iconic Catalina Casino overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Wolfgang Van Halen Commemorates Sixth Anniversary of Final Van Halen Show

On October 5, 2015, the legendary Van Halen played their last-ever show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. To commemorate the occasion, Wolfgang Van Halen — son of Eddie Van Halen, nephew of Alex Van Halen, and the band’s one-time bassist — has shared the following message on Twitter, along with photos from that evening’s curtain call:
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Slams Fan Asking Him To Work on Unfinished Van Halen Album

If you were thinking about sending Wolf Van Halen a message about carrying on the legacy of his father and Van Halen, here’s some advice – don’t do it. Based on a tweet the 30-year-old son of Eddie Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli recently shared, he doesn’t want to hear it. While he loves his father and the legacy he left behind, the young man wants to have a career that stands on its own.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Epic Pic with Guns N’ Roses Is Definition of Cool

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Wolf Van Halen posted an epic photo of himself performing alongside Guns N’ Roses last night. Eddie Van Halen’s son is on his first major tour with his band Mammoth WVH. Legendary rockers Guns N’ Roses handpicked Van Halen and his band to open up for them on their nationwide tour, which began earlier this summer. Mammoth WVH is Van Halen’s first solo project that came out in June to critical acclaim. In fact, Wolfgang wrote every song and played every instrument on the album that shot up the Billboard rock charts upon its release.
MUSIC
Las Vegas Sun

Curtain Up: Wayne Newton, Sammy Hagar, Maroon 5 and more Vegas showbiz news

Upcoming Strat resident headliner Sammy Hagar gave the Strip a little taste of what’s to come Wednesday night with a concert on the Beer Park rooftop at Paris Las Vegas to launch his new Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. The product is a canned sparkling rum drink that comes in four flavors and will be available this month in Nevada, Texas and California.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cw35.com

Rock legend, spirits pioneer Sammy Hagar launches Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and spirits trailblazer Sammy Hagar commemorated the launch of Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., debuting with a line of top-shelf sparkling rum cocktails, by making history with the first-ever rooftop performance overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. Sammy Hagar & The Circle, featuring fellow rock legends bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson, wowed fans on the Las Vegas Strip with a sunset performance from the second story rooftop of BEER PARK at Paris Las Vegas beneath the replica of the Eiffel Tower across from the spectacular Fountains of Bellagio.
DRINKS
987theshark.com

Van Halen: Their 30 Best Songs, Ranked

Rock fans were stunned to learn of the passing of Edward Van Halen, the most influential guitarist of our generation. Of course, flashy, fleet-fingered guitarists were a dime a dozen in the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Eddie was better than all of them, but he was more than that. A songwriter, a keyboardist, a studio wizard, ¼ of Van Halen’s four-part harmony team and a band leader that was able to guide VH through losing the most distinctive frontman of the ‘80s and led them to four chart-topping albums with Sammy Hagar.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy