MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — School districts in Northwest Florida are making changes to their COVID-19 protocols following an emergency order from the state on Wednesday. The emergency order, announced by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and new state surgeon general Dr. Joseph A. Lapado, says if students are exposed to someone with COVID-19, and they remain asymptomatic, they can continue to go to school and school activities. Additionally, the order does not require those who come into contact with a COVID-positive individual to be tested for the virus themselves.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO