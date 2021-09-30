Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Don't Care About U.K. Tabloids' Opinion On NYC Trip: Report
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do not pay attention to the U.K. tabloid's opinion anymore, a report has claimed. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie, author of "Finding Freedom," spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pals about their trip to New York City. During their visit to the Big Apple, the royal couple was photographed at the bar in Carlyle hotel. They also made various engagements in the run-up to Global Citizen Live.www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0