CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Don't Care About U.K. Tabloids' Opinion On NYC Trip: Report

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Prince Harry do not pay attention to the U.K. tabloid's opinion anymore, a report has claimed. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie, author of "Finding Freedom," spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pals about their trip to New York City. During their visit to the Big Apple, the royal couple was photographed at the bar in Carlyle hotel. They also made various engagements in the run-up to Global Citizen Live.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
viralhatch.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking ‘request’ to Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest request to the Queen has left her feeling a little shocked. Especially when you consider everything that the she has been through so far this year. Scroll down to find out why people are shocked at the nerve of Meghan and Harry’s recent request.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason William And Kate Aren't Showing New Pictures Of Their Children

When Prince William and Kate Middleton share photos of their children, it makes instant headlines, as followers of the royal couple are always eager to gobble up any glimpses into their personal lives. In September 2019, William and Kate commemorated Prince George and Princess Charlotte going back to school with an adorable snap that was shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Young Charlotte wore a button-up, dark blue sweater over a collared shirt as she hugged her older brother, who wore a V-neck sweater. The two sported uniforms from the Thomas's Battersea school, and the occasion was especially notable for Charlotte as it was her first day at school with her brother, per Forbes.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabloid#British Royal Family#Uk#U K Tabloids#Royal#The Big Apple#Harper S Bazaar#Covid#The Archewell Foundation
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's discussion about Meghan's post-baby body might surprise you

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might seem super confident, but at an event back in 2019, it was revealed that she has similar insecurities about her body to the rest of us. Five months after giving birth to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple attended the WellChild Awards event together, and Prince Harry was heard reassuring Meghan how amazing she looked.
YOGA
hngn.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New York Trip Criticized by British Press, Compares With Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle garnered criticisms following their trip to New York City to attend the Global Citizen Live concert this weekend to promote vaccine equity. Less than 24 hours after they arrived in the Big Apple, multiple British publications lambasted Prince Harry and Markle for the same reasons that they applauded Prince William and Kate Middleton during their previous trip, according to Insider.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's LA hotspots: Where to spot Prince Harry & Meghan if you're planning a trip stateside

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are embracing parenthood in the United States after permanently relocating to the star-studded area of Montecito in Santa Barbara in July 2020. With the news that the US has finally opened its borders to fully vaccinated UK travellers, we take a look at some of Meghan's go-to hotspots in the nearby city of Los Angeles, where her mother Doria Ragland lives in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood. From her favourite date spot with Price Harry, to the best places to take their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, take a look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Arrive in NYC & Their First Stop Is the World Trade Center

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially made it to the Big Apple. Their first stop? The World Trade Center. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have traveled to New York to attend Global Citizen Live from Central Park, which will take place on September 25 on the Great Lawn. However, with a few days to spare, they opted to pay their respects to 9/11 victims at the One World Observatory. The couple was joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family as well as Governor Kathy Hochel. (No word on whether or not Archie and his baby sister, Lilibet, took the trip across the country with their parents.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy