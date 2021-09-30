MAKE THE BEST CUP OF GOURMET COFFEE WITH THESE COFFEE BREWING KITS AND EQUIPMENT

If you're the kind of person who relishes in the bold flavor of a freshly brewed cup of coffee but either doesn't need the caffeine rush (lucky you!) or doesn't want any of the negative effects that can potentially come along with that buzz, it might be time to bust out the decaf. Cringe though you might, sometimes, it’s nice to be able to enjoy the great taste of java minus the jittery aftermath. Beyond that, what you might not know is that some of the best decaf coffee products have some healthy bonuses, such as natural antioxidants, which can sometimes get lost in the traditional roasting process. So which decaf blend to choose? First, it might help to know what decaf coffee actually is.

