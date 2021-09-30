CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

13 Ways You Might Be Damaging Your Skin Barrier, According to Derms

By Sarah Yang
 6 days ago
Having a skin barrier that's thriving is so important to skin health. Why? Because it's protection, plain and simple. "The skin barrier is essentially the top layer of our skin. It has two main functions—hold onto the good (nutrients, moisture, etc.) and protect from the harmful (pollution, etc.)," explains Kathleen S. Viscusi, MD, FAAD, FACMS, co-founder and partner at Dermatology and Surgery Specialists of North Atlanta (DESSNA)."

