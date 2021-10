Edison and Ford Winter Estates offers several private VIP Tours to other tourist destinations throughout the year. On Saturday, Nov. 13, a tour to the Naples Botanical Gardens will be offered. The trip is open to both Edison Ford members and the public. VIP Tours allow visitors to tour other museums and gardens with a group of often like-minded individuals and share unique behind-thescenes experiences that they would not be able to participate in on their own. Bus transportation is included.

