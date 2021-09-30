Godfather of fine dining celebrates 50 years in the biz

Nowhere are the cultural contributions of the city’s Hispanic community more apparent than in the arts. From music and theater to design, painting and sculpture the influence of this vibrant and growing population is everywhere. Elia Alba is an artist, sculptor and photographer whose work has been exhibited all across the country. She guest curated the current exhibition at el Museo del Barrio, Estamos Bien, which, she explains, means, “we’re OK.” Alba joins "In Focus" to talk about the exhibit, a large-scale exhibition of Latin art featuring more than 40 artists from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico (it’s even got its own playlist!). She also talks about her 10-year work, The Supper Club, where she honors Hispanic artists and artists of color with a meal and portraiture, something many have lacked, as Hispanic and Latino artists have rarely covered magazines. And that is the most telling part of her discussion: why are Hispanic and Latino artists so often left out of the conversation when great art is discussed? She attributes some of it to an “us and them” mentality, but it is something cultural institutions like el Museo del Barrio work to rectify every day. Alba is not only a renowned artist, but a true fan of Hispanic artists and the influence they bring to art everywhere.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO